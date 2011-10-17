HONG KONG Oct 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The anti-capitalism campaign "Occupy Central", which started as a response to the Occupy Wall Street movement launched a month ago in New York, entered its second day on Sunday, with protesters targeting HSBC's headquarters in Central. The bank had been taking note of the actions of the protestors and would continue to consult with police on the matter, said HSBC spokesman Gareth Hewett.

-- The Ministry of Commerce said it is paying close attention to membership fee increases at mainland online shopping site Taobao Mall, adding that the government would move to stabilise prices and support businesses. Taobao said last week that it would increase its annual membership fees from 6,000 yuan ($940) to between 30,000 and 60,000 yuan.

-- Technovator International, a Singapore-registered company that manufactures energy control products for buildings, plans to go ahead with an initial public offering in Hong Kong despite market volatility, aiming to raise up to HK$146 million ($18.77 million) in fresh capital.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said it has completed its acquisition of Britain's Northumbrian Water Group Plc for HK$29.6 billion.

THE STANDARD

-- Italian fashion house Prada said it will continue to strengthen product lines and extend its footprint in Asia by opening 10 stores in mainland China next year, said Deputy Chairman Carlo Mazzi.

