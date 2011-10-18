HONG KONG Oct 18 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Shanghai residential property prices may drop sharply by
up to an annualized 10 percent by the end of the year as the
authorities keep in place tightening policies to cool the
market, said real estate consultancy Savills.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Aluminium extruder China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd
said it will invest HK$29 billion ($3.73 billion) in 2011 to
2014 for the construction of its production base of aluminium
flat rolled products.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees International Ltd
said same-store sales in the third quarter of 2011
rose 14.1 percent and the number of retail outlets increased to
7,810 as of the end of September, with 173 new stores opened
during the quarter.
-- The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society launched the
world's first offshore yuan-denominated gold contract, renminbi
kilobar gold, on Monday. Yuan gold contracts totalling 322 kg
were traded on the first day, with the settlement price set at
346.95 yuan per gram.
WEN WEI PO
-- China's Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd said
it will set up its first overseas plant in Bangkok. The plant,
which is due to be completed in 18 months and to start
operations in 2013, will produce about 200,000 litres of beer
per year.
($1 = 7.777 Hong Kong dollars)
