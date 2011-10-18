HONG KONG Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shanghai residential property prices may drop sharply by up to an annualized 10 percent by the end of the year as the authorities keep in place tightening policies to cool the market, said real estate consultancy Savills.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Aluminium extruder China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd said it will invest HK$29 billion ($3.73 billion) in 2011 to 2014 for the construction of its production base of aluminium flat rolled products.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees International Ltd said same-store sales in the third quarter of 2011 rose 14.1 percent and the number of retail outlets increased to 7,810 as of the end of September, with 173 new stores opened during the quarter.

-- The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society launched the world's first offshore yuan-denominated gold contract, renminbi kilobar gold, on Monday. Yuan gold contracts totalling 322 kg were traded on the first day, with the settlement price set at 346.95 yuan per gram.

WEN WEI PO

-- China's Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd said it will set up its first overseas plant in Bangkok. The plant, which is due to be completed in 18 months and to start operations in 2013, will produce about 200,000 litres of beer per year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.777 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)