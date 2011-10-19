HONG KONG Oct 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bangkok-based privately owned hotel investment company Red Planet Hotel plans to raise $100 million from shareholders to help finance a planned foray into the mainland's competitive budget hotel sector, said Chief Executive Tim Hansing. The financing would be completed by the first quarter of next year, he added.

-- China CNR Corp Ltd , the nation's No.2 train maker, said it plans to issue 2 billion yuan ($313.4 million) in one-year bonds to pay off debts, mainly because a large increase in accounts receivable resulting from delayed payments by the Ministry of Railways, which accounted for 51.9 percent of CNR's sales last year.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second-biggest listed brokerage, will submit its listing application to the Hong Kong bourse by the end of this month at the earliest, market sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee Shau-kee bought an additional 1.808 million shares of the company for a total of HK$69.21 million ($8.9 million) on three consecutive days from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, raising his stake in the company to 60.94 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest life insurer by market value, said accumulated premium income for the first nine months totalled 264.2 billion yuan ($41.4 billion), up 2.84 percent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)