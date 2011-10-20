HONG KONG Oct 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Standard Chartered Plc expects the United States could launch a third and strongest yet round of quantitative easing as early as the first quarter of next year, said David Mann, the bank's Americas global research head.

-- Allan Zeman's Lan Kwai Fong Holdings, developer of Hong Kong's iconic stretch of bars and restaurants, has formed a partnership with Mission Hills Group, owner of the world's largest golf club in Shenzhen, to develop a new retail-entertainment complex in Haikou, Hainan Island, with a total investment cost 2 billion yuan ($313.6 million).

-- Asia, led by China, will overtake Europe as world leader for wind power generating capacity in 2012, three years earlier than initially forecast, the Global Wing Energy Council said.

-- PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said direct premium income for September totalled 14.92 billion yuan ($2.34 billion), up 12.32 percent from a year earlier.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said unaudited aggregated revenue of the group for the first nine months of this year totalled HK$10.47 billion ($1.35 billion), up 11.83 percent from a year earlier.

-- Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd said power generation of the company and its subsidiaries for the first nine months totalled 150.9784 billion kWh, up 17.56 percent from a year earlier.

