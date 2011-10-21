(Corrects Oriental Daily item to show company expects order volume, not value, to grow)

HONG KONG Oct 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Dark pool operator Liquidnet is in talks with major stock exchanges in Asia to try to form partnerships, aiming to allow its clients to trade with customers of other local brokers more easily, founder and Chief Executive Seth Merrin said, without identifying any bourses.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has partnered with Beijing's Zhongguancun Science Park to attract mainland hi-tech enterprises to list in the city. The two parties would share information on capital markets and government policy.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese sports wear company China Dongxiang (Group) Co., Ltd said it had appointed Chen Yihong as chief executive officer, replacing Sandrine Suzanne Eleonore Agar Zerbib who resigned for personal reasons.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Boshiwa International Holding Ltd , a retailer of Children's clothing in China, forecast total sales revenue this year of 2.2 billion yuan ($344.5 million), and expects the order volume of its spring-summer trade fair in 2012 may grow by 40-50 percent.

-- China's VODone Limited said it has formed a strategic cooperation arrangement with ROVIO Entertainment Ltd, a Finland-based entertainment firm and creator of the popular mobile application Angry Birds. VODone also plans to spin off and list its mobile game business outside the region next year, said Li Hai, Head of Corporate Finance and Investors Relations.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)