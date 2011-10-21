(Corrects Oriental Daily item to show company expects order
volume, not value, to grow)
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Dark pool operator Liquidnet is in talks with major stock
exchanges in Asia to try to form partnerships, aiming to allow
its clients to trade with customers of other local brokers more
easily, founder and Chief Executive Seth Merrin said, without
identifying any bourses.
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has partnered
with Beijing's Zhongguancun Science Park to attract mainland
hi-tech enterprises to list in the city. The two parties would
share information on capital markets and government policy.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese sports wear company China Dongxiang (Group) Co.,
Ltd said it had appointed Chen Yihong as chief
executive officer, replacing Sandrine Suzanne Eleonore Agar
Zerbib who resigned for personal reasons.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Boshiwa International Holding Ltd , a retailer
of Children's clothing in China, forecast total sales revenue
this year of 2.2 billion yuan ($344.5 million), and expects the
order volume of its spring-summer trade fair in 2012 may grow by
40-50 percent.
-- China's VODone Limited said it has formed a
strategic cooperation arrangement with ROVIO Entertainment Ltd,
a Finland-based entertainment firm and creator of the popular
mobile application Angry Birds. VODone also plans to spin off
and list its mobile game business outside the region next year,
said Li Hai, Head of Corporate Finance and Investors Relations.
($1 = 6.386 Chinese Yuan)