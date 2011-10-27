HONG KONG Oct 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- More big foreign retailers are shifting from leasing to buying land to develop their stores in mainland cities amid stiff competition for prime locations and soaring rents, according to property consultant DTZ.

-- Two art exhibitions at the Mobile Museum of Art in Beijing featuring works carrying political and social messages were been cancelled over the last weekend, the artists involved said.

-- Samsonite International SA , the world's largest luggage maker, said net sales for the first nine months totalled $1.16 billion, up 32.9 percent from a year ago, including sales of Lacoste and Timberland products.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways dismissed claims of a pilot shortage, saying its ongoing recruitment drive is in line with its expansion plans. A spokeswoman said 112 pilots are expected to join this year.

-- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said total turnover of the first nine months jumped 17.9 percent year on year to HK$22.52 billion ($2.9 billion), while net profit totalled HK$391 million, successfully turned around from loss to profit.

