HONG KONG Oct 27 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- More big foreign retailers are shifting from leasing to
buying land to develop their stores in mainland cities amid
stiff competition for prime locations and soaring rents,
according to property consultant DTZ.
-- Two art exhibitions at the Mobile Museum of Art in
Beijing featuring works carrying political and social messages
were been cancelled over the last weekend, the artists involved
said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Samsonite International SA , the world's largest
luggage maker, said net sales for the first nine months totalled
$1.16 billion, up 32.9 percent from a year ago, including sales
of Lacoste and Timberland products.
THE STANDARD
-- Cathay Pacific Airways dismissed claims of a
pilot shortage, saying its ongoing recruitment drive is in line
with its expansion plans. A spokeswoman said 112 pilots are
expected to join this year.
WEN WEI PO
-- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said
total turnover of the first nine months jumped 17.9 percent year
on year to HK$22.52 billion ($2.9 billion), while net profit
totalled HK$391 million, successfully turned around from loss to
profit.
($1 = 7.773 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)