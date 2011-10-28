HONG KONG Oct 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's Shaanxi province has signed co-operative agreements in Hong Kong for 63 projects valued at $23.6 billion. The city has been the biggest foreign investment source for Shaanxi and has invested in more than 2,300 projects in the province.

-- Li Qihong, a former mayor of Zhongshan in Guangdong, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for insider trading and bribery. She was charged with making 19.8 million yuan ($3.1 million) by buying and selling stocks with insider information from a former chairman of Zhongshan Public Utilities Group, according to mainland media reports.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd , China's second-largest distributor of pharmaceutical products, said net profit for the first nine months totalled 1.38 billion yuan, up 17.1 percent from a year earlier.

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Railway Group Ltd , the country's largest construction and engineering company, said it has acquired more than ten projects totaling 18.79 billion yuan ($2.95 billion).

-- Brazilian stock-index futures will be listed in Hong Kong by the second quarter of next year, said Edemir Pinto, chief executive of the Brazilian stock exchange.

-- Brazilian stock-index futures will be listed in Hong Kong by the second quarter of next year, said Edemir Pinto, chief executive of the Brazilian stock exchange.