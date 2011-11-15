HONG KONG Nov 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced on Monday that it was "basically ready" to allow foreign companies to list. Local brokers said an international board on the Shanghai exchange would hit Hong Kong hard as it would draw potential listing candidates away from the city.

-- A total of $20 billion flowed out of Asian markets in August and September, with Taiwan and South Korea accounting for 73 percent of the total, according to mutual fund tracker EFPR.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Real Gold Mining Ltd said net profit for the first nine months totalled 504 million yuan ($79.32 million), down 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 77.87 billion yuan, meeting its full-year sales target two months ahead of schedule. Sales growth next year may slow to 10-20 percent, said Chairman Xu Jia-yin.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang has proposed to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that the United States waive visa requirements for SAR passport holders entering the country.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- New World Development Co Ltd Chairman Cheng Yu-tung raised his stake in casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd on Nov. 10, buying an additional 14.4 million shares at an average of HK$5.66 each for about HK$81.5 million ($10.48 million), according to an exchange disclosure.

