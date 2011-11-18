HONG KONG Nov 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A top mainland trade officer indicated that Beijing would reject a move by the World Trade Organisation to discuss China's currency, amid reports that the WTO has agreed to do just that for the first time since its founding.

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd sees buying opportunities in the mainland property sector next year as market liquidity is expected to tighten progressively, said Executive Director Justin Chiu.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is confident of achieving this year's sales target and expects to maintain sales growth at 25 percent in 2012, said Chairman Li Sze-lim.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cosmetic products retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd plans to expand its mainland footprint by having a total of 53 stores in the country before the end of March next year, Chairman and Chief Executive Simon Kwok. The company's original target was 70 stores.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Casual wear retailer Giordano International Ltd said sales for the third quarter ended in September totalled HK$1.33 billion ($170.8 million), up 18.6 percent from a year earlier.

APPLE DAILY

-- New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, passed its Hong Kong listing hearing on Thursday and will kick off IPO pre-marketing next week, sources said.

