HONG KONG Dec 12 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing will likely ease its housing policy in the second
quarter of next year to prevent a wave of real-estate
bankruptcies, Standard Chartered Bank analysts
said.
-- China Communication Construction, the country's
largest builder of ports, said it has signed a $3 billion
contract with African Minerals to build a port and railway in
Sierra Leone to transport iron from the Tonkolili mine.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Chinese developer Poly (Hong Kong) Investments Ltd
said contracted sales in the first 11 months totalled
14.3 billion yuan ($2.25 billion), up about 42 percent from a
year earlier, representing 79.4 percent of its full year sales
target.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese developer Agile Property has suspended
"two or three" real estate projects scheduled for completion in
2014 amid a liquidity shortage.
-- Property prices in first-tier Chinese cities may decline
10 to 15 percent next year since government controls are not
likely to be eased before the middle of the year, said Eva Lee,
head of Hong Kong and China property research at investment bank
UBS.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Lan Kwai Fong Holdings chairman Allan Zeman said the
company planned to seek a Hong Kong listing in the next few
years, aiming to raise an estimated $700-$800 million.
APPLE DAILY
-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd is
considering opening a new business that would provide financing
for suppliers, quoting sources from the investment fund
industry.
WEN WEI PO
-- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its
indirectly owned unit, Dongguan Nine Dragons, has completed
issuing 1.1 billion yuan worth of medium-term notes in China.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Slimming centre operator Perfect Shape (PRC) Holdings
, which opens for retail orders on Tuesday, aims to
raise up to HK$450 million ($57.82 million) in its Hong Kong
initial public offering. The company expects to be listed on
Dec. 23.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7833 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ken Wills)