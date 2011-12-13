HONG KONG Dec 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing will likely ease its housing policy in the second quarter of next year to prevent a wave of real-estate bankruptcies, Standard Chartered Bank analysts said.

-- China Communication Construction, the country's largest builder of ports, said it has signed a $3 billion contract with African Minerals to build a port and railway in Sierra Leone to transport iron from the Tonkolili mine.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Poly (Hong Kong) Investments Ltd said contracted sales in the first 11 months totalled 14.3 billion yuan ($2.25 billion), up about 42 percent from a year earlier, representing 79.4 percent of its full year sales target.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese developer Agile Property has suspended "two or three" real estate projects scheduled for completion in 2014 amid a liquidity shortage.

-- Property prices in first-tier Chinese cities may decline 10 to 15 percent next year since government controls are not likely to be eased before the middle of the year, said Eva Lee, head of Hong Kong and China property research at investment bank UBS.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Lan Kwai Fong Holdings chairman Allan Zeman said the company planned to seek a Hong Kong listing in the next few years, aiming to raise an estimated $700-$800 million.

APPLE DAILY

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd is considering opening a new business that would provide financing for suppliers, quoting sources from the investment fund industry.

WEN WEI PO

-- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd said its indirectly owned unit, Dongguan Nine Dragons, has completed issuing 1.1 billion yuan worth of medium-term notes in China.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Slimming centre operator Perfect Shape (PRC) Holdings , which opens for retail orders on Tuesday, aims to raise up to HK$450 million ($57.82 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering. The company expects to be listed on Dec. 23.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7833 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ken Wills)