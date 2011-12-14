HONG KONG Dec 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing is expected to allow the listing of city commercial banks next year after delaying their planned initial public offerings for more than three years, offering hope to about 10 regional banks that meet listing requirements.

-- The number of government-related weibo accounts on Sina.com, mainland China's most popular microblogging service, increased threefold this year to reach nearly 20,000, according to a report released by the People's Daily Online's Public Opinion Monitoring Office. Analysts said officials have been urged to use microblogs to interact with the public and counter negative news.

-- Home price in Hong Kong and first-tier mainland cities will drop as much as 20 percent next year as austerity measures squeeze previously sizzling-hot property markets, said Raymond Ngai, head of Greater China property research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese property developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales in November fell 86 percent from October to 1.24 billion yuan ($194.81 million).

APPLE DAILY

-- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd , the China's No.2 mobile phone operator, expects to start selling Apple Inc's iPhone 4S before the Lunar New Year in January, according to a company executive.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Tianrui Group Cement Co, which opens its retail book on Wednesday, said it aims to raise HK$1.45 billion ($186.43 million) in its Hong Kong initial public offering.

