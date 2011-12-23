HONG KONG Dec 23 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE), a joint venture of
Celestial Pictures, which owns the Shaw Brothers Film Library,
Hollywood independent studio Lionsgate and United States private
equity firm Saban Capital, will be based in Hong Kong starting
next month and aims to continue to invest in Asia and China,
said Adam Chesnoff, president and chief operating officer of
Saban Capital.
-- Air freight forwarder ASR Holdings plans to raise more
than HK$100 million ($12.85 million) in the Hong Kong stock
exchange by the end of the year to fund its expansion in Asia
and Europe, according to a filing to local bourse.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Lands Department announced that a hotel site in Hung
Hom with potential gross floor area of 672,700 square feet was
sold to Shangri-La Hotel (Kowloon), a wholly owned subsidiary of
luxury hotel operator Shangri-La Asia for HK$2.33
billion.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing
bought an additional 100,000 shares of the company at an average
of HK$89.208 each on Dec 20, according to an exchange
disclosure.
($1 = 7.7819 Hong Kong dollars)
