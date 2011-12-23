HONG KONG Dec 23 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE), a joint venture of Celestial Pictures, which owns the Shaw Brothers Film Library, Hollywood independent studio Lionsgate and United States private equity firm Saban Capital, will be based in Hong Kong starting next month and aims to continue to invest in Asia and China, said Adam Chesnoff, president and chief operating officer of Saban Capital.

-- Air freight forwarder ASR Holdings plans to raise more than HK$100 million ($12.85 million) in the Hong Kong stock exchange by the end of the year to fund its expansion in Asia and Europe, according to a filing to local bourse.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Lands Department announced that a hotel site in Hung Hom with potential gross floor area of 672,700 square feet was sold to Shangri-La Hotel (Kowloon), a wholly owned subsidiary of luxury hotel operator Shangri-La Asia for HK$2.33 billion.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing bought an additional 100,000 shares of the company at an average of HK$89.208 each on Dec 20, according to an exchange disclosure.

