SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Euro zone and United States focused toymakers warned that
sales could fall 30 percent this year, a scenario that could
batter the toy making industry even more than during the global
financial crisis.
-- Some property developers are turning to show business in
a bid to offset shrinking margins due to government tightening
measures in the mainland property sector, with Evergrande Real
Estate planning to produce 10 films and television
serials with investment of more than 100 million yuan ($15.84
million) in a single project. Other developers Shimao
and Dalian Wanda are also eyeing the silver screen and are
opening cinemas in China.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Beijing municipal government said it will maintain a
tight rein on the property market aiming to bring prices down to
reasonable levels.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its TV sales
revenue rose 27 percent year on year in December and overall TV
sales volume grew 13 percent to 1.32 million TV sets during the
period.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd
said it had entered into a Trust Fund Agreement with
Zhong Rong Trust, in which the company would contribute 2
billion yuan ($316.73 million) to invest in a specific trust
scheme set up by Zhong Rong Trust for a term of three years for
integrating coal mines within Dalate Qi in Erdos City.
($1 = 6.3146 Chinese yuan)
