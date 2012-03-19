HONG KONG, March 19 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
will double the size of its flagship casino resort, Galaxy
Macau, on the Cotai Strip in Macau by adding more non-gaming
elements, including convention and retail businesses, said
vice-chairman Francis Lui.
-- Nanjing Guanya Power Equipment, which manufactures
inverters for alternative-energy power stations, plans to raise
1 billion yuan ($158 million) through a mainland initial public
offering in the second half of this year, according to Sun
Bangwu, an executive director of Guanya.
-- China Development Bank (CDB) will sign a
memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian, Russian,
Indian and South African counterparts to make yuan loans
available to them, a move to boost the currency's international
status, according to two bank staff.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Home prices in 45 of 70 cities in China in February fell
for a fifth consecutive month, while prices in 21 cities stayed
the same, and four cities saw rising prices, according to
National Statistics Bureau data.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Wonderful Sky Financial Group, a financial public
relations firm, plans to raise up to HK$375 million ($48
million) in its public initial offering, aiming to become the
first financial PR agency listed on the Hong Kong bourse on
March 30.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the world's
busiest air cargo hub, said cargo traffic reported an increase
of 18.6 percent in February over the same period last year, to
287,000 tonnes.
