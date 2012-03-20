HONG KONG, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Alipay, China's biggest provider of online-payment services, said it plans to invest 500 million yuan ($79 million)over the next three years to upgrade its cash-on-delivery infrastructure across the mainland.

-- InterContinental Hotels, the world's largest hotel operator, plans to open more than 160 new hotels under the brand Hualuxe Hotels and Resorts and will expand it to overseas gateway cities over the next 15 to 20 years, according to Richard Solomons, chief executive of InterContinental Hotels.

-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co will not raise its basic gas tariff this year in order to ease the financial burden on domestic town gas customers, said chairman Lee Shau-kee.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp said ENN would postpone the despatch of a shareholders' circular related to an offer to China Gas Holdings to no later than April 30.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said net profit totalled 824 million yuan, up 57.8 percent from a year earlier. The company's capital expenditure for this year is up to 600 million yuan, which will be mainly used for the development of its current plants, said Chief Financial Officer Choi Yiau Chong.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd aims to sell 550,000 vehicles this year, said Chairman Wei Jianjun.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................

($1 = 6.3233 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Pullin)