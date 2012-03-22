HONG KONG, March 22 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Television Broadcasts (TVB), which posted a 17
percent rise in net profit last year to HK$1.56 billion ($201
million), announced the retirement of deputy chairman and
managing director Mona Fong, to take effect on March 31.
Fong steps down three months after the retirement of her
husband, Run Run Shaw, the 104-year-old co-founder of TVB.
-- Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd, whose net profit
remained flat at HK$1.08 billion last year, said it expects to
benefit from lower funding costs this year as its retail and
commercial businesses recover from an increase in costs and low
interest rates on lending.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Franshion Properties raised its sales target
for this year to 13 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) from 10 billion
yuan and plans to spend 5 billion yuan on acquiring land.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Shui On Land Ltd set its 2012 contract sales
target at 12 billion yuan, up 12 percent from a year earlier,
and will continue with its plan to spin off investment
properties for listing, said chairman Vincent Lo.
WEN WEI PO
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee
Shau-kee said the company would sell more than 4,000 units this
year, bringing in significant revenue.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3229 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Nick Macfie)