SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) would
not rush to enact new rules on corporate governance despite a
slew of auditors leaving Hong Kong-listed firms due to concerns
about breaches, according to HKEx's chief executive Charles Li.
The exchange would review its rules occasionally to ensure they
keep pace with market developments, Li added.
-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has cut its
mainland property sales target to 10 billion yuan ($1.6
billion), after Beijing vowed to maintain austerity measures
aimed at cooling the over-heated sector, said Stephen Ng, the
company's managing director.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Two mainland developers, China Overseas Land & Investment
, the country's largest developer by market value, has
won a 32,830 sq ft site on Ap Lei Chau with a price of about
HK$2.54 billion ($327.1 million), while Agile
Property, bought a residential site in Sai Kung for
HK$700 million, according to the Lands Department.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- K Wah International Holdings, whose net profit
for the year ended Dec. 2011 jumped more than five times to
HK$1.24 billion, plans to launch three projects in Hong Kong
this year and will keep exploring opportunities to buy sites in
the city and the mainland, said Chairman Lui Chee-woo.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings
Ltd said 2011 net profit totalled HK$350 million, down
21.8 percent from a year earlier. The capital expenditure for
this year is HK$500 million, including HK$180 million for open
new stores, said Chief financial officer Liu Jiahao.
APPLE DAILY
-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd, which focuses
on developing property in the southeastern Chinese province of
Guangdong, has set a sales target for this year of about 5
billion yuan ($793.69 million), same as last year, said chairman
Guo Zi-wen.
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars)
