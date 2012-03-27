HONG KONG, March 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shun Tak Holdings Ltd, a property and transport conglomerate, plans to build "an ultra-luxury hotel" on Macau's Cotai strip in view of the strong growth in its hospitality business, according to Pansy Ho, managing director of Shun Tak.

-- Datang International Power Generation corporate finance director Liu Yan said power supply will be tight this year, and China could experience a national power shortage of up to 40 gigawatts.

-- MTR Corp, which posted a record high underlying profit last year, said it plans to raise fares by 5.4 percent in June, in the third and largest increase since a fare-adjustment formula came into effect in 2007.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese retailer Beijing Jingkelong said it has submitted a listing application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and Shanghai stock exchange, aiming to issue up to 120 million A-shares.

-- The Dual Tranche, Dual Counter (DTDC), which is a model by which companies aiming for a yuan-denominated initial public offering will be allowed to simultaneously offer and list their yuan and Hong Kong dollar tranches, will be launched in the second quarter at the earliest, sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd management board said the company plans to invest 8 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) in expanding its production capacity this year.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China's Yanzhou Coal Mining raised its sales target by 18 percent to 75.9 million toonnes of coal this year, Chairman Li Weimin said.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)