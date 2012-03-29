HONG KONG, March 29 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Global economic losses from natural catastrophes and man-made disasters reached an unprecedented $370 billion last year, the costliest recorded in history, according to reinsurance giant Swiss Re.

-- New World Hospitality has announced a $160 million plan to expand the number of hotels under its Pentahotels brand to 30 in the next five years. The expansion will focus on the mainland and cities elsewhere in Asia, said chief executive Sonia Cheng.

-- The aircraft leasing arm of China Merchants Bank made its first move to acquire private jets yesterday by ordering five from U.S.-based Cessna. The catalogue price for the private jets is $17.5 million apiece.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd expects sales and profit growth for the company will be slowed to 20-30 percent in the next three to five years, said Chairman Xu Jiayin. The company maintains a sales target of 80 billion yuan ($12.7 billion) for this year.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Shui On Construction & Materials Ltd has sets 2011 sales target of HK$5-6 billion ($645-772 million), and expects to sell its cement business within the year, said Philip Wong, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

WEN WEI PO

-- China Coal Energy Co Ltd , the country's second-largest coal producer, has raised its capital expenditure for this year at 43.1 billion yuan, up from 31.5 billion yuan a year earlier, said Executive Director Wang An.

