SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing
said Hong Kong's home prices would see support on the back of
limited land supply, rising inflation, higher construction costs
and a low interest rate environment.
-- Initial public offerings slowed worldwide in the first
three months of this year, with the number and value of new
listings dropping to a three-year low. According to data from
Dealogic, 175 deals raised $16.4 billion in the year to date,
down 43 percent and 64 percent respectively compared with 2011.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- New China Life Insurance Co Ltd will
maintain its solvency adequacy ratio of more than 150 percent
until the end of the year, said Chief Financial Officer and
Vice-President Chen Guogang.
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
, which posted a 22.5 percent rise in 2011 net profit
to 5.72 billion yuan ($907 million), is confidence of meeting
its sales target of 30.7 billion yuan this year, said
Vice-Chairman Jason Hui.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)