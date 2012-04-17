HONG KONG, April 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China's securities regulator and the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges are expected to soon select the first group of small companies to be allowed to issue high-yield bonds, as the mainland speeds up preparations for the launch of a junk debt market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

-- China Zhongsheng Resources, the largest privately owned iron ore producer in Shandong province, plans to raise as much as HK$197 million ($25.4 million) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co Ltd said first-quarter net profit totalled 230 million yuan ($36.4 million), down 51 percent from a year earlier.

THE STANDARD

-- China Railway Group Ltd , the country's largest construction and engineering company, said it is confident of attracting 650 billion yuan in new contracts this year by focusing more on its non-core railway business.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd has sold 1,300 units so far this year, generating revenue of more than HK$10 billion, said Executive Director Justin Chiu.

TA KUNG PAO

-- PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said direct premium income for the first quarter totalled 48.9 billion yuan, up 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)