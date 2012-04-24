HONG KONG, April 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The annual general meeting of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing granted a general mandate for the exchange to issue new shares equal to 10 percent of its total issued share capital within the next 12 months, up from the previous 5 percent mandate.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Shenzhen-listed diesel engine maker Weichai Power Co said net profit for the first quarter was down 44.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.03 billion yuan ($163.3 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd Chief Executive John Slosar said in a newsletter for employees that the company was facing a very challenging year and may have to park aircraft and reduce flights if weakening demand and high fuel costs persist.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees International Ltd said its same-store sales growth for the first quarter in 2012 averaged 6.9 percent because of higher prices achieved for its current range. Volumes remained low.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Luggage maker Samsonite International S.A. said its net sales for the first quarter of 2012 increased 15.1 percent year-on-year to $403.7 million from $350.8 million.

