HONG KONG, April 26 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Private-equity firm Actis bought a majority stake in
Xiabu Xiabu Catering Management, a popular hot-pot chain
restaurant on the mainland, for $50 million in 2008, but is now
cashing out of its investment, according to people briefed on
the matter.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption
(ICAC) has sent a notice to a number of securities companies in
the city, requesting them to provide information of securities
and futures accounts of six people within a week. The six people
include Rafael Hui, a former No. 2 official in the government,
and Sun Hung Kai Properties Executive Director Thomas
Chan.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd complained on
Wednesday of what it said was inaccurate and sensationalist
media coverage of certain senior executives of the Company and
their involvement in the investigation by the Independent
Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).
THE STANDARD
-- Tsui Wah Restaurant, a local restaurant chain whose
trademark for 45 years has been crispy buns and milk tea, seeks
to raise up to $200 million from its initial public offering and
aims to list inn the fourth quarter this year at the earliest.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ron Popeski)