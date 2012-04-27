HONG KONG, April 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Developers and investors are expected to slow their property investments in Chongqing because ofthe city's recent political turmoil, property consultancy Knight Frank said. Investors will adopt a wait-and-see approach in the coming six to 12 months because of a change in state leaders.

-- Chinese handset maker TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd said net profit dropped 86 per cent in the first quarter due to weaker demand for basic phones and higher costs in promoting smart phones.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Local restaurant chain Tai Hing plans to have its listing in the city within this year, seeking up to HK$100 million, according to market sources. Palace Restaurant, which specialises in wedding banquet, also has interest for a listing, but there are no further details, sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said net profit jumped fivefold to HK$309 million ($39.8 million) for the first quarter this year, excluding a HK$144 million one-off gain.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Cosmetics group L'Occitane International S.A. said net sales for the first quarter ended 31 March rose 18.3 percent to 913.4 million euro ($1.2 billion).

TA KUNG PAO

-- New China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's third-largest life insurer, said net profit for the first quarter was down 35.7 percent to 768 million yuan ($121.8 million) mainly because of the decline in the total investment yield due to the fluctuation of the capital market and increase in impairment losses.

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 0.7559 euros) ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars)