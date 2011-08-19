HONG KONG Aug 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said a quarter of its projects have been affected by purchase restrictions implemented to cool the property market. The company remains confident of achieving its annual sales target of 37 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) this year, said Chairman Chen Zhuo-lin.

-- Tian Xi, a 24-year-old rights advocate for Aids patients, was freed by police in Henan province on Thursday after serving a one-year jail term for "intentionally damaging property".

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China is likely to see home prices fall further as new supply enters the market before the sales season peaks and on expectations Beijing will unveil purchase curbs in lower-tier cities, analysts said.

-- Cosmetics and beauty products retailer Bonjour Holdings Limited announced its net profit totalled HK$496 million ($63.7 million) in the first six months, up 67 percent from the year ago period.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Daphne International Holdings Ltd , the Chinese retailer of ladies footwear, is targeting 15 percent year-on-year growth in same-store sales this year to counter rising expenses, said chairman and chief executive Chen Ying-chieh.

