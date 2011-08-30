HONG KONG Aug 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Datang International Power Generation warned that the high coal prices would continue in the second half of this year with a substantial impact on power generation and supply.

-- Citic Resources Holdings , the energy and metals arm of state-backed conglomerate Citic Group, is considering funding a coking coal project in New Zealand and is looking for a mainland buyer for the project's output, said chief executive Zeng Chen. The company plans to provide up to $40 million in funding for the project.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Cheng Yu-tung, the chairman of New World Development , sold 196 million H-shares of Ping An Insurance on Aug 23 and Aug 24, according to a stock exchange disclosure.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited said it would buy a dealership network comprising 25 domestic auto service companies for 5.5 billion yuan ($860.7 million) in a bid to become a core dealer of premium branded vehicles in China.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd sees difficulties in achieving its 2011 sales target of 55 billion yuan but has no plans to adjust it yet, said vice-chairman and chief executive Shou Bainian.

APPLE DAILY

-- The Securities and Futures Commission announced that exchange traded fund (ETF) managers are required to top up the collateral level for domestic synthetic ETFs to at least 100 percent collateralisation to strengthen protection for investors.

-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing raised his stake in Catic Shenzhen Holdings Ltd to 9.56 percent from 5.45 percent, buying 11.4 million shares in the company for about HK$40.21 million ($5.17 million) on Aug 22-25, according to exchange filings.

