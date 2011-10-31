HONG KONG Oct 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the country should resolutely continue with its tightening measures on the property market at least until the year-end, the government said in a statement on its website.

-- China Postal Airlines, the express courier division of China Post, has confirmed plans for an almost sixfold increase in its air-freighter to 46 aircraft by 2014 and 90 by 2019, from its current fleet of 16 cargo aircraft freighters, said the general manager Li Yufeng.

-- Bosideng International Holdings Ltd , China's largest down apparel maker and distributor, said it would buy a stake in mainland ladies wear brands JESSIE and Le Mauve for 892.5 million yuan ($140.4 million), a deal to be settled by cash and an issue of new shares.

-- Italy's Ducati Motor Holding is considering a listing by 2013 at the earliest, with the potential venue for the listing to include Hong Kong, Milan and New York, said President and CEO Gabriele Del Torchio.

-- Chinese machinery maker Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co Ltd said net profit totalled 1.33 billion yuan in the third quarter, up 44.3 percent from a year earlier.

