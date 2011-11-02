HONG KONG Nov 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- At least seven people were killed and more than 200 were injured on Tuesday when about 70 tonnes of explosives ignited aboard two trucks in southwest China's Guizhou province.

-- Home prices in Hong Kong could slump as much as 45 percent over the next two years in a worst-case scenario, according to Barclays Capital Research.

-- MF Global (Hong Kong), which received a restriction notice from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission on Tuesday, is winding down its outstanding futures positions in an orderly manner and has been meeting its financial obligations to the exchange's clearing houses, a spokeswoman for the local bourse said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Frederic Neumann, managing director and co-head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC Holdings Plc , said when local gross domestic product reaches 6 percent growth in the second half of next year, inflation will take off.

CHINA DAILY

-- Hong Kong workers are set for an average of 5 percent increase in pay for 2012, with the biggest raise in the financial services industry at 5.8 percent, according to a survey by Hong Kong Institute of Resource Management.

WEN WEI PO

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd's Shanghai subsidiary announced that it has acquired five sites in Jiaonan city, Shandong province, for 1.13 billion yuan ($177.8 million).

