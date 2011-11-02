HONG KONG Nov 2 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- At least seven people were killed and more than 200 were
injured on Tuesday when about 70 tonnes of explosives ignited
aboard two trucks in southwest China's Guizhou province.
-- Home prices in Hong Kong could slump as much as 45
percent over the next two years in a worst-case scenario,
according to Barclays Capital Research.
-- MF Global (Hong Kong), which received a restriction
notice from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission on
Tuesday, is winding down its outstanding futures positions in an
orderly manner and has been meeting its financial obligations to
the exchange's clearing houses, a spokeswoman for the local
bourse said.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Frederic Neumann, managing director and co-head of Asian
Economic Research at HSBC Holdings Plc , said
when local gross domestic product reaches 6 percent growth in
the second half of next year, inflation will take off.
CHINA DAILY
-- Hong Kong workers are set for an average of 5 percent
increase in pay for 2012, with the biggest raise in the
financial services industry at 5.8 percent, according to a
survey by Hong Kong Institute of Resource Management.
WEN WEI PO
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd's
Shanghai subsidiary announced that it has acquired
five sites in Jiaonan city, Shandong province, for 1.13 billion
yuan ($177.8 million).
($1 = 6.354 yuan)
