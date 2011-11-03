HONG KONG Nov 3 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
has revived its application plan to list in Hong Kong after
shelving its HK$48.4 billion ($6.23 billion) share sale in
August, market sources said. The bank has yet to decide whether
to list by the end of this year or in the first half of next
year, according to a source who declined to be named.
-- The proposed listing of Hong Kong PCCW's
telecommunication arm as a business trust is still uncertain
because of current market gyrations, Chairman Richard Li said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World
Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, intends to
have its listing hearing on Nov. 10 at the earliest and to kick
off the initial public offering by the end of this month, market
sources said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd's
chairman, Song Weiping, dismissed market talk that it
could face bankruptcy, saying the company's finances are
manageable.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
said contracted sales for October totalled 1.9 billion
yuan ($298.87 million), up 138 percent from a year earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it has
acquired two parcels of land for commercial use in Guangzhou
city through a public auction for 669 million yuan.
($1 = 7.771 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.357 Chinese Yuan)
