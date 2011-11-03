HONG KONG Nov 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its application plan to list in Hong Kong after shelving its HK$48.4 billion ($6.23 billion) share sale in August, market sources said. The bank has yet to decide whether to list by the end of this year or in the first half of next year, according to a source who declined to be named.

-- The proposed listing of Hong Kong PCCW's telecommunication arm as a business trust is still uncertain because of current market gyrations, Chairman Richard Li said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, intends to have its listing hearing on Nov. 10 at the earliest and to kick off the initial public offering by the end of this month, market sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd's chairman, Song Weiping, dismissed market talk that it could face bankruptcy, saying the company's finances are manageable.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said contracted sales for October totalled 1.9 billion yuan ($298.87 million), up 138 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd said it has acquired two parcels of land for commercial use in Guangzhou city through a public auction for 669 million yuan.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.771 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.357 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ken Wills)