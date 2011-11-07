HONG KONG Nov 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Bloomberg Media Group, the consumer business unit of the privately-held financial information services giant, expects key partnerships in China and other emerging markets to expand its global audience and put it on the fast track to profitability, said Andrew Lack, chief executive at the group.

-- Shippingchina.com, a mainland online trading portal for the shipping industry, plans to set up a joint venture with a registered capital of up to 200 million yuan ($31.55 million) in the next eight months, before a possible initial public offering in Hong Kong or Shanghai by 2015, said Chief Executive Kang Shuchun.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Guodian Technology and Environment Group Co Ltd, sister company of the world's fifth-largest wind power generator China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd , plans to have a Hong Kong listing hearing by the end of this month, aiming to raise HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion), market sources said.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said contract sales totalled 36.9 billion yuan for the first ten months of the year, up 37 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 32.6 billion yuan, up 37.9 percent from a year earlier and representing 82 percent of this year's sales target.

