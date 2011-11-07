HONG KONG Nov 7 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Bloomberg Media Group, the consumer business unit of the
privately-held financial information services giant, expects key
partnerships in China and other emerging markets to expand its
global audience and put it on the fast track to profitability,
said Andrew Lack, chief executive at the group.
-- Shippingchina.com, a mainland online trading portal for
the shipping industry, plans to set up a joint venture with a
registered capital of up to 200 million yuan ($31.55 million) in
the next eight months, before a possible initial public offering
in Hong Kong or Shanghai by 2015, said Chief Executive Kang
Shuchun.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Guodian Technology and Environment Group Co Ltd, sister
company of the world's fifth-largest wind power generator China
Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd , plans to have a Hong
Kong listing hearing by the end of this month, aiming to raise
HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion), market sources said.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings Co
Ltd said contract sales totalled 36.9 billion yuan for
the first ten months of the year, up 37 percent from a year
earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd
said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 32.6
billion yuan, up 37.9 percent from a year earlier and
representing 82 percent of this year's sales target.
($1 = 6.339 yuan)
($1 = 7.769 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)