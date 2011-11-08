HONG KONG Nov 8 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
, the overseas development arm of state-owned China
National Gold Group Corp , the nation's second-largest
gold producer, expects to complete its first foreign mine
acquisition by the end of next month at the earliest, said
Vice-President Jerry Xie.
-- Hundreds of auxiliary staff at a top Shanghai hospital
went on strike on Monday, demanding a pay increase and full
social welfare insurance. The hospital demanded that the
employer of the outsourced staff resolve the crisis soon.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The Securities and Futures Commission has publicly
criticised FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Ltd for
breaches of the code on takeovers and mergers as a result of its
failure to disclose its dealings in restaurant chain operator
Little Sheep Group Ltd shares between May 23 and June
1 this year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Hong Kong-listed developer China Resources Land Ltd
said it has achieved 90 percent of its 30 billion yuan
($4.7 billion) sales target for this year, with contract sales
totalling 27.33 billion yuan for the first ten months.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co
Ltd , which reported total contract sales of 23.5
billion yuan ($3.7 billion) for the first ten months, said
contract sales in October totalled 2.05 billion yuan, down 18
percent from a year earlier.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Real estate developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd
said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 6.54
billion yuan, representing 72.6 percent of a sales target of 9
billion yuan for the year.
($1 = 6.351 yuan)
