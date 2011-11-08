HONG KONG Nov 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd , the overseas development arm of state-owned China National Gold Group Corp , the nation's second-largest gold producer, expects to complete its first foreign mine acquisition by the end of next month at the earliest, said Vice-President Jerry Xie.

-- Hundreds of auxiliary staff at a top Shanghai hospital went on strike on Monday, demanding a pay increase and full social welfare insurance. The hospital demanded that the employer of the outsourced staff resolve the crisis soon.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Securities and Futures Commission has publicly criticised FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Ltd for breaches of the code on takeovers and mergers as a result of its failure to disclose its dealings in restaurant chain operator Little Sheep Group Ltd shares between May 23 and June 1 this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong-listed developer China Resources Land Ltd said it has achieved 90 percent of its 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) sales target for this year, with contract sales totalling 27.33 billion yuan for the first ten months.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd , which reported total contract sales of 23.5 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) for the first ten months, said contract sales in October totalled 2.05 billion yuan, down 18 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Real estate developer Yuexiu Property Co Ltd said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 6.54 billion yuan, representing 72.6 percent of a sales target of 9 billion yuan for the year.

