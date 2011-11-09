HONG KONG Nov 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland home prices will fall by up to 30 percent in the coming year because of the government's tightening policies, according to economists at Barclays Capital.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd said third-quarter EBITDA, excluding one-off gains from ports and related services and contributions from Hutchison Ports Holdings Trust, was $2.3 billion, up 31 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose to $12.1 billion during the same period.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- HSBC Holdings Plc , which earlier announced that it would cut 3,000 jobs in three years in Hong Kong, will cut about 200 staff in the first round of cuts, market sources said.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong's renminbi deposits are expected to increase to 1 trillion yuan ($157.6 billion) by the end of the year from 600 billion yuan now, Financial Secretary John Tsang said in Los Angeles.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first ten months totalled 26.2 billion yuan, up 16 percent from a year earlier, representing 71 percent of its sales target for the year.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd said it has won approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission for an up to 50 billion yuan bond issue to support lending for small businesses, but is still awaiting approval from the People's Bank of China.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.346 yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)