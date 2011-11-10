Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
HONG KONG Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's PCCW is set to spin off its telecommunication assets on Nov. 29, heralding the first listing of a business trust in the city, a person familiar with the deal said.
-- Global uncertainties and slower economic growth locally, combined with government measures, would mean a soft landing for Hong Kong's housing market, Chief Executive Donald Tsang said.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, a solar glass production unit of Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd , aims to have its listing in Hong Kong by the end of this year, and have yet to decide the offering size.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, said contract sales in October totalled HK$6.76 billion ($869.8 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.
APPLE DAILY
-- Chinese television maker Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its China business unit sold 558,700 flat panel televisions in October, up 31 percent from a year earlier.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Underwear manufacturer Grand Concord International Holdings, which would commence its initial public offering roadshow on Friday, plans to raise up to HK$100 million.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.772 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
