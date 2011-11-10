HONG KONG Nov 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong's PCCW is set to spin off its telecommunication assets on Nov. 29, heralding the first listing of a business trust in the city, a person familiar with the deal said.

-- Global uncertainties and slower economic growth locally, combined with government measures, would mean a soft landing for Hong Kong's housing market, Chief Executive Donald Tsang said.

-- Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd, a solar glass production unit of Chinese glass producer Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd , aims to have its listing in Hong Kong by the end of this year, and have yet to decide the offering size.

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd , the country's largest property developer by market value, said contract sales in October totalled HK$6.76 billion ($869.8 million), down 6.6 percent from a year earlier.

-- Chinese television maker Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said its China business unit sold 558,700 flat panel televisions in October, up 31 percent from a year earlier.

-- Underwear manufacturer Grand Concord International Holdings, which would commence its initial public offering roadshow on Friday, plans to raise up to HK$100 million.

