HONG KONG Nov 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing, which came first in terms of the total amount of funds raised through initial public offerings in the first half of the year, may slide to second place at the end of the year amid declining appetite for IPOs, said chief executive Charles Li.

-- Murchison Metals is seeking Chinese companies to invest in a A$10 billion ($9.72 billion) mining and infrastructure project in Western Australia despite signing a tentative A$325 million deal with Japan's Mitsubishi Corp , according to a source close to the Australian-listed mining firm.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung is seeking opportunities to acquire beauty-related supply chain projects, president Bruce Rockowitz said.

APPLE DAILY

-- HSBC may start the second round of its layoff plan in Hong Kong after the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese television maker Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said net profit for the first six months ended in September totalled HK$461 million ($59.13 million), up 30 percent from a year earlier.

