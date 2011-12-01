HONG KONG Dec 1 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Luxury retailer Coach Inc , which lists
on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday, expects to have
about 100 stores on the mainland in 2012 and believes China will
become the company's No.2 market after the United States within
the next few years, said Chairman Lew Frankfort.
-- CLP Power, Hong Kong's largest electricity
supplier, is facing "unprecedented pressures" to raise tariffs
to cover the cost of rising gas prices, new infrastructure and
meeting tighter emissions targets, said managing director
Richard Lancaster.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Two local lenders, BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd
and Bank of East Asia Ltd, raised their mortgage rates
by up to 0.7 percentage points on Wednesday, the sixth time this
year.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said net profit
for the first nine months fell 51.9 percent from a year earlier
to HK$286 million ($36.78 million), and forecast profit for 2011
to be substantially lower than last year because of the weak
business environment.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Hong Kong's stock market could see 10 to 15 mining and
resources companies listing next year, each raising HK$2-3
billion ($257.2-385.8 million), said Benson Wong,
PricewaterhouseCoopers assurance partner and leader of its
mining team.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7755 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)