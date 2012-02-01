HONG KONG Feb 1 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd, one of the world's largest cap makers, plans to relocate as much as 50 per cent of its output to Bangladesh over the next two years because of soaring wages and a dwindling workforce at its Shenzhen factory, said Managing Director Pauline Ngan.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which has ordered more than 90 new aircraft with a total listed value of HK$190 billion ($24.50 billion), expects to take delivery of all the planes by 2019 and will phase out its entire fleet of Boeing 747s by 2017, according to Chief Operating Officer Ivan Chu.

THE STANDARD

-- GF Asset Management (Hong Kong), the fund arm of China's second-largest broker GF Securities Co Ltd, said it will launch a 900 million yuan ($142.66 million) fund that will invest 90-95 percent of capital in mainland government bonds and triple-A rated corporate debt.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Executive Director Justin Chiu forecast Hong Kong property prices to fluctuate by up to 10 percent this year.

WEN WEI PO

-- Sands China Ltd, the Macau unit of billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp, announced that the company will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.58 per share to shareholders and that it has sufficient reserves to finance its operations and the expansion of its business.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it has entered into a contract to sell 7.72 million tonnes of thermal coal in Shandong province in 2012, down 14.2 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)