HONG KONG Feb 1 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mainland Headwear Holdings Ltd, one of the
world's largest cap makers, plans to relocate as much as 50 per
cent of its output to Bangladesh over the next two years because
of soaring wages and a dwindling workforce at its Shenzhen
factory, said Managing Director Pauline Ngan.
-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, which has ordered
more than 90 new aircraft with a total listed value of HK$190
billion ($24.50 billion), expects to take delivery of all the
planes by 2019 and will phase out its entire fleet of Boeing
747s by 2017, according to Chief Operating Officer Ivan Chu.
THE STANDARD
-- GF Asset Management (Hong Kong), the fund arm of China's
second-largest broker GF Securities Co Ltd, said it
will launch a 900 million yuan ($142.66 million) fund that will
invest 90-95 percent of capital in mainland government bonds and
triple-A rated corporate debt.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Executive Director
Justin Chiu forecast Hong Kong property prices to fluctuate by
up to 10 percent this year.
WEN WEI PO
-- Sands China Ltd, the Macau unit of billionaire
Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp, announced that
the company will pay an interim dividend of HK$0.58 per share to
shareholders and that it has sufficient reserves to finance its
operations and the expansion of its business.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Chinese coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
said it has entered into a contract to sell
7.72 million tonnes of thermal coal in Shandong province in
2012, down 14.2 percent from a year earlier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3085 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)