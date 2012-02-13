HONG KONG Feb 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the mainland's largest investment bank, is retrenching staff, with most of those retrenched employed in Beijing, a person close to CICC said. There were 30 staff made redundant in the investment banking department, the source added.

-- European investment bank Credit Suisse announced its bonus plan to Asian staff on Jan. 30 and the total bonus payout was cut by slightly more than 40 per cent compared with its 2010 bonuses, sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- South African chrome miner Tharisa has passed its Hong Kong listing hearing, aiming to raise about $200 million and to be listed by end of March or early April.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Shandong-based Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd, which opens for retail subscriptions on Monday, aims to raise up to HK$1.13 billion ($145.70 million) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

THE STANDARD

-- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is going to launch futures trading for the HSI Volatility Index, the first such product in Asia, on Feb. 20. The index, which will offer a hedge against market price swings, based on Hang Seng Index options prices, is a measure of expectations of market volatility within a month.

APPLE DAILY

-- Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said it expects its 2011 profit to decline 20-30 percent from the previous year mainly due to a decrease in revenue after some media reports raised concerns over its products around the third quarter of last year.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7555 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)