-- Bank of East Asia, which posted a 3.2 percent rise in net profit last year to HK$4.36 billion ($562.36 million), may consider using "internal" channels to raise capital and sell non-core assets, said Deputy Chief Executive Samson Li.

-- China Everbright Bank will complete preparations and seek the most appropriate timing to push forward a third attempt to go public in Hong Kong, Tang Shuangning, the bank's chairman, told the official Financial News.

-- China Mobile International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the country's largest mobile carrier China Mobile , may build a global network centre with a submarine cable landing station, on a site of 24,000 square metres in Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, sources said. The project is expected to be completed by 2014.

-- Nomura analysts said in a report dated Tuesday that they are "very bullish" on Hong Kong developers on an increasing likelihood of a V-shaped recovery in the city's property market and expects home prices to increase 10 percent this year.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contracted sales in January totalled 2.08 billion yuan ($330.18 million), slumping 40.6 percent from December.

-- China Coal Energy Co Ltd , the country's second-largest coal producer, said its commercial coal production rose 7.5 percent in January, and coal sales volume rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier to 10.34 million tonnes.

