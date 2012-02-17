HONG KONG Feb 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Premium casual wear retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) plans to open its first flagship store on the mainland next year, and will open a third mall-based store in China in March, A&F chairman and chief executive Michael Jeffries said in a conference call with analysts.

-- More than 200 agents of Midland Realty Ltd protested outside the property agent's headquarters in Central, demanding payment of their full commissions, but some agents said the stir was triggered by changes in senior management.

-- China is poised to surpass India as the world's largest gold consumer this year, with demand projected to climb 20 percent, the World Gold Council said.

THE STANDARD

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee Shau-kee said the property market as a whole is still not looking good, though some say the market has turned bullish.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) expects yuan deposits in the city would grow at a slower rate to between 700 and 800 billion yuan ($127 billion) by the end of the year, said the bank's economist Kelvin Lau.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- A unit of China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd has won a bid for a site in Tsing Yi in the New Territories for HK$1.28 billion ($165.07 million). The site, covering about 24,000 square metres, is designated for logistics development purposes.

-- Japanese investment bank Daiwa Capital's spokesman said it has cut 60 of its 600 staff at its Hong Kong office on Thursday.

WEN WEI PO

-- Maoye International Holdings Ltd said it has acquired a piece of land, with a total site area of about 13,452.5 square metres, in China's Nanjing city for 650 million yuan for a department store project.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)