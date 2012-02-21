HONG KONG Feb 21 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong's role as a leading offshore yuan trading
centre is facing a challenge, with some companies preferring to
settle yuan trades in Singapore, said Bank of East Asia
deputy chief executive Brian Li. The bank's Singapore
yuan business had doubled last year, he added.
-- China International Capital (CICC), the country's No. 1
investment bank, plans to take Royal Bank of Scotland Group's
(RBS) Southeast Asia equities-research team, with most staff
based in Singapore, and Malaysia's CIMB Group is set to take
RBS' research team for the rest of Asia and Australia, according
to people briefed on the matter.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Fuzhou-based NetDragon Websoft Inc, which has
captured most of Apple's iPhone users in China with its
smartphone management tool, has spun off its mobile division and
plans to list in either the United States or Hong Kong, said
chief financial officer Joe Wu.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the
second-largest developer in mainland China, said it plans to
hire 5,300 staff this year, boosting its 32,000-strong workforce
by 16.5 percent, a company statement said.
THE STANDARD
-- Rent for an unfurnished three-bedroom apartment in Hong
Kong averaged $11,813 per month, which was up 15 percent from a
year earlier, keeping Hong Kong as the most expensive city for
expatriates to rent high-end residential properties, a study by
a human resource consultancy showed.
-- New People's Party chairwoman and lawmaker Regina Ip, who
said she was not interested in the top job last year, announced
on Monday that she has decided to enter the chief executive race
because of the "questionable credibility" of candidates Henry
Tang and Leung Chun-ying following a spate of incidents.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)