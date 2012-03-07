HONG KONG, March 7 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Cathay Pacific Airways will hire 400 ground
staff in its largest-ever recruitment at Hong Kong International
Airport by the end of this year, as it moves to modernise its
check-in system and cope with a fleet expansion.
-- State Bank of India (SBI), the only Indian lender that
has obtained a licence to do yuan business, plans to open two
more branches on the mainland, aiming to further profit from
booming Sino-Indian trade, which is expected to top US$100
billion in three years, according to the bank's Chairman Pratip
Chaudhuri.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Yuan Li, president of China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, may be transferred to be the head of China
Development Bank, market sources said.
APPLE DAILY
-- GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, one of
China's largest electronics appliance distributors, announced a
restructure of its operation, including adding four deputy
department heads to keep track of its daily operation.
WEN WEI PO
-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd
said contract sales for February totalled 2.07 billion yuan
($328.15 million), up 70.9 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
