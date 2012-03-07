HONG KONG, March 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cathay Pacific Airways will hire 400 ground staff in its largest-ever recruitment at Hong Kong International Airport by the end of this year, as it moves to modernise its check-in system and cope with a fleet expansion.

-- State Bank of India (SBI), the only Indian lender that has obtained a licence to do yuan business, plans to open two more branches on the mainland, aiming to further profit from booming Sino-Indian trade, which is expected to top US$100 billion in three years, according to the bank's Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Yuan Li, president of China Life Insurance Co Ltd , may be transferred to be the head of China Development Bank, market sources said.

APPLE DAILY

-- GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, one of China's largest electronics appliance distributors, announced a restructure of its operation, including adding four deputy department heads to keep track of its daily operation.

WEN WEI PO

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for February totalled 2.07 billion yuan ($328.15 million), up 70.9 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Pullin)