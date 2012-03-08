HONG KONG, March 8 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Wonderful Sky Financial Group, which seeks to raise up to
$70 million in a stock offering, has passed the listing hearing
and plans to list in Hong Kong by the end of this month, market
sources said.
-- The influx of foreign companies listing in Hong Kong
shows the strength of the local stock market but also brings new
enforcement challenges to regulators as they may not have as
much access to information for foreign companies, said Chan Ka
Keung, the secretary for financial services and the treasury.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
--Zhang Weizhong, head of the global financial markets
department in the Hong Kong branch of Bank of Communications
, forecasts new issuance of
offshore yuan-denominated bonds in the city will reach 200
billion yuan ($31.7 billion) this year, nearly double the
previous year.
THE STANDARD
-- Power Assets Holdings, formerly known as
Hongkong Electric Holdings, sees both coal and liquefied natural
gas prices remaining at higher levels this year, said Chairman
Canning Fok.
-- Convenience Retail Asia Ltd, which reported 22
percent growth in net profit last year, plans to invest HK$65
million ($8.37 million) in factories and to open up to 70 stores
in addition to 543 existing ones in Hong Kong and China, said
Chief executive Richard Yeung.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd, the
second-largest developer in mainland China, said contract sales
for February totalled 2.02 billion yuan, down 55 percent from a
year earlier.
SING TAO DAILY
-- South African platinum miner Tharisa, which expected to
raise up to HK$1.55 billion this month, has suspended its
listing plan in Hong Kong, market sources said.
($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars)
