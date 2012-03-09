HONG KONG, March 9 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- MTR Corp Ltd posted a record high underlying
profit, excluding property revaluation, of HK$10.47 billion
($1.35 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31 and plans to increase
train fares later this year, said chief executive officer Jay
Walder. He did not say how much train fares would rise.
-- Guangzhou has unveiled a new policy, which took effect on
March 1, banning foreigners as well as people from Hong Kong and
Macau from investing in retail properties in the city, the
latest move to tighten controls on its red-hot property market.
-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd
expects property prices in the country are likely to drop this
year because the central government is unlikely to relax
tightening measures, according to chairman Chen Zhoulin.
SING TAO DAILY
-- Fujian-based China Putian Food Holding Ltd, a pork
wholesaler and retailer, has cancelled its listing in Hong Kong
due to market volatility.
WEN WEI PO
-- Wing Hang Bank Ltd said its net profit for the
year ended Dec. 31 totalled HK$2.12 billion, up 30 percent from
a year earlier, based on an increase in operating income and
capital gains from the disposal of properties.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7565 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Paul Tait)