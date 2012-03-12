HONG KONG, March 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The big stockbrokers will pay a combined HK$4.7 billion ($605.73 million) to establish new safety nets against the risk of a broker collapse as the stock exchange implements controversial new margin and guarantee fund requirements from as early as September, according to Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's No.2 brokerage by assets, Haitong Securities Co Ltd which cancelled its listing in Hong Kong on Dec. last year, plans to list in the city at the earliest by April, market sources said.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd said contract sales in February totalled 1.05 billion yuan, up 3.2 times year on year.

THE STANDARD

-- A sister firm of Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties, Kenetic Mines and Energy, which owns a coal mine in inner Mongolia, will open its retail book on Tuesday for a public listing in Hong Kong.

WEN WEI PO

-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said it recorded overall television sales volume growth of 32 percent year-on-year in February, while overall television sales revenue year-on-year growth of about 61 percent for the month.

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7592 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ron Popeski)