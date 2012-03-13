HONG KONG, March 13 These are some of the
leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Kinetic Mines and Energy, controlled by Guangzhou R&F
Properties chairman Zhang Li, aims to raise up to
HK$1.61 billion ($207.51 million) through an initial public
offering in Hong Kong to develop a coal mine, cut debt and fund
acquisitions. The company owns an underground mine in Erdos,
Inner Mongolia, which has 201.2 million tonnes of coal reserves.
-- China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest
developer by revenue, has acquired sufficient space for now and
will continue building up cash reserves to wait for buying
opportunities, said president Yu Liang.
-- Sinohydro Group Ltd, China's largest builder
of dams, said it had won a $388 million contract to build
university campuses in Kuwait and a 9 billion yuan ($1.42
billion) land reclamation project in Malaysia.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Chinese sportswear brand 361 Degrees International Ltd
said net income totalled 359.7 million yuan for the
six months ended Dec. 31, with an operating margin that fell to
18.5 percent year end due to higher advertising and marketing
spending.
THE STANDARD
-- Chinese developer Longfor Properties Co Ltd,
which set a sales target of 39 billion yuan this year, has no
plan to raise funds as it have abundant cash of 14.5 billion
yuan on hand, said chairwoman Wu Yajun.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................
($1 = 7.7586 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Ron Popeski)