HONG KONG, March 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday.

-- Chinese real estate developer SOHO China Ltd, which posted a 69 per cent decline in turnover to 5.68 billion yuan ($896.99 million) for 2011, said it remains confident of achieving its sales target of 23 billion yuan this year and expects to obtain sale permits for two more projects in the second half.

-- Russian rail safety systems supplier TVEMA, which has zero revenue from China at present but has projected that level to rise to 400 million euros ($521.04 million) by 2015, aims to list in Asia when annual revenue reaches 500 million euros, with Hong Kong a priority, according to Chairman Vladimir Tarabrin.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to hire 2,400 staff this year, including 1,500 flight attendants and 500-600 ground staff, Chief Executive John Slosar said.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd and the four other founding members of the BRICS Exchanges Alliance, stock exchanges from Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, will begin cross-listing benchmark equity index derivatives on each other's trading platforms on March 30.

-- Luxury auto dealer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd said revenue for 2011 totalled 12 billion yuan, up 55 percent from a year earlier.

