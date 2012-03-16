HONG KONG, March 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said she hoped to be able to visit Hong Kong "in the near future" to thank her supporters in the city, in what would be the Nobel Peace Prize laureate's first overseas travel since 1988.

-- Spanish financial services group BBVA is in talks with China Citic Bank, to develop a pension fund business, said Gonzalo Torano, the group's regional head for the Asia-Pacific.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Kerry Properties, which saw 2011 net profit drop 20 percent to HK$5.35 billion ($689 million), has set a contract sales target of HK$10 billion for this year, president Wong Siu-kong said.

APPLE DAILY

-- HSBC expects to lower its information technology costs by about 6 percent this fiscal year, according to sources quoting remarks made by the group's chief operating officer Sean O'Sullivan in an internal teleconference.

WEN WEI PO

-- Evergrande Jinan Company, a unit of Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd which is the second-largest developer in mainland China, has acquired seven pieces of land in Jinan city, including four commercial sites and three residential sites, for about 3.69 billion yuan ($583 million).

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese solar company GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd said 2011 net profit rose 6.2 percent to HK$4.27 billion.

