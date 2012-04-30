HONG KONG, April 30 These are some of the
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Mission Hills Group, the world's largest golf-resort
operator, has been in talks with investment banks over plans to
raise more than 1 billion yuan ($158.47 million) by issuing
yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, according to investment
bankers.
-- China's State Administration of Taxation is soliciting
opinions from tax officials with local governments about plans
to impose a 35 to 40 percent capital gains tax on venture
capital and private equity investments, according to officials
and fund managers briefed on the new policy.
THE STANDARD
-- Financial Secretary John Tsang hopes Hong Kong can join
China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in a free
trade group. Tsang made the remarks in his blog on Sunday after
visiting three of the 10 ASEAN states, Malaysia, Thailand and
Vietnam, last week.
-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd's
investment arm increased its stake in a joint venture with
Beijing Wanyang, a unit of Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean
Land Holdings Ltd, paying 141 million yuan for another
20 percent share.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- China Molybdenum Co Ltd, the country's top
miner of the metal, said net profit for the first quarter
totalled 281 million yuan, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)