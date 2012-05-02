GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
HONG KONG May 2 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) faces a stiff contest to acquire the London Metal Exchange (LME), given the estimated value of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.43 billion), according to major investment banks. HKEx would need to sell shares or borrow from banks to finance the purchase should its bid prove successful, analysts said.
-- Hong Kong property sales volume is expected to rebound up to 15 per cent this week as demand rose over the three-day Labour Day holidays (April 29-May 1), a peak time for mainland tourists to visit the city, according to property agents.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's Xinjiang New Niu Group, a seller of beef and a unit of Deify Enterprises Group, plans to submit its listing application to Hong Kong's stock exchange by the second half of this year, aiming to raise about $100 million, market sources said.
THE STANDARD
-- China Gas Holdings chief financial officer Frank Li has expressed frustration at the third extension of a deadline to table a formal bid for the gas supplier by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and its joint venture partner Chinese city gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings. The would-be bidders said they needed until July 6 in order to gain anti-trust sanctions from the mainland commerce ministry.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 0.6165 British pounds) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.