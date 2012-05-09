HONG KONG May 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- CLP Power chairman Michael Kadoorie said the government's "clean energy" policy, which is based on importing cleaner but more expensive gas from the mainland, will mean bigger power bills for consumers, estimating that tariffs would be "materially" higher by 2015 on the back of a roughly 40 percent rise in fuel costs.

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd intends to diversify its business, with yuan-denominated products and commodities crucial to its long-term expansion plans, said Tae Yoo, its senior vice president responsible for platform development and strategy. He did not comment on HKEx's bid to acquire the London Metal Exchange.

-- The global luxury-goods market will grow 10 per cent annually over the next three years, thanks mainly to demand in emerging markets, according to estimates by CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets.

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO) has no plans to cut headcount or salaries, and will recruit 600 to 800 staff in the city this year despite poor earnings at regional carriers, said chief executive Augustus Tang.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden said contract sales in the first four months totaled nearly 9.1 billion yuan ($1.44 billion), down 23.5 percent from a year earlier and representing about 21 percent of its full-year sales target.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

($1 = 6.3080 yuan)