SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- CLP Power chairman Michael Kadoorie said the
government's "clean energy" policy, which is based on importing
cleaner but more expensive gas from the mainland, will mean
bigger power bills for consumers, estimating that tariffs would
be "materially" higher by 2015 on the back of a roughly 40
percent rise in fuel costs.
-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd intends to
diversify its business, with yuan-denominated products and
commodities crucial to its long-term expansion plans, said Tae
Yoo, its senior vice president responsible for platform
development and strategy. He did not comment on HKEx's bid to
acquire the London Metal Exchange.
-- The global luxury-goods market will grow 10 per cent
annually over the next three years, thanks mainly to demand in
emerging markets, according to estimates by CLSA Asia-Pacific
Markets.
WEN WEI PO
-- Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd (HAECO)
has no plans to cut headcount or salaries, and will recruit 600
to 800 staff in the city this year despite poor earnings at
regional carriers, said chief executive Augustus Tang.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Mainland China property developer Country Garden
said contract sales in the first four months totaled
nearly 9.1 billion yuan ($1.44 billion), down 23.5 percent from
a year earlier and representing about 21 percent of its
full-year sales target.
($1 = 6.3080 yuan)
